AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department recently released the results of its Underage/Drinking/Social Host Liability Operation during the week of Spring Break.

According to APD, officers were assigned to conduct the operation in order to “discourage and prevent underage drinking and drunk driving in Amarillo.” During Spring Break, officers checked locations that officials said were known to be underage drinking spots and responded to dispatched calls.

APD further detailed that 15 juveniles were warned or cited for violating park curfew while nine minors were cited for “possessing or consuming alcohol.” In addition, officers “cited four juveniles for possessing tobacco, and two for possessing drug paraphernalia.”

Officers reportedly arrested four individuals for other violations along with one arrest for “unlawfully carrying a weapon,” and one for “reckless driving.”

APD reminded the community about their continued efforts to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road to avoid crashes and fatalities. Hosts, according to APD, are responsible for those drinking at their event.