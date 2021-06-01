Amarillo Police Department releases number of traffic stops, arrests over Memorial Day weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department (APD) released numbers on June 1, detailing the number of traffic stops and arrests made over Memorial Day weekend.

This comes after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and other authorities committed to increase enforcement over the holiday.

According to the APD, from Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, the APD Motor Squad and DWI Squad made 132 traffic stops with 177 citations and warnings issued. There were five noted DWI arrests, and three other “miscellaneous” arrests.

The APD cited a STEP grant (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) from the Texas Department of Transportation, for being able to put more officers on patrol over the weekend. “We joined other law enforcement agencies across the state during the Memorial Day Weekend to help keep Texas roadways safe.”

“We hope everyone had a safe and happy weekend and ask that you continue to think about safety by making a plan before you go out.” said the APD’s Carla Burr, “If we all work together, we can keep Amarillo a safe place to live, work and play.”