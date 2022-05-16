AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding calls that officers responded to throughout the city from May 13 to May 15.

According to a post made to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to 1,252 calls for service, took 155 reports and made 20 arrests. This includes one fatal wreck Friday afternoon as well as the shooting in the 1000 block of North Fillmore on Sunday morning that resulted in five people being shot, one person being pronounced dead and another who had life-threatening injuries.

Officers also detailed an additional shooting that officers were involved in early Sunday morning. According to the post, officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of North Fillmore around 1:00 a.m. Sunday to a shooting. Officers found that two people were shot at this location during what appeared to be a graduation party. Officers stated that there were no life-threatening injuries.

Officials said in the post that the 20 arrests made over the weekend were for the following charges:

Burglary of a Habitation

Four for Public Intoxication

Robbery

Three for DWI

Evading Arrest

Two for Assault

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Fail to ID

Theft

Three for Warrants

Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Some of the other reports officers made consisted of charges including Leaving the Scene, Evading Arrest/Detention, Discharge Firearm in Municipality, Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal and Runaway.

For more information, or to see other crime data from the Amarillo Police Department, visit the department’s website.