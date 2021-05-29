Amarillo Police Department putting more officers on roadways for Memorial Day Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department will have more officers on the streets over the Memorial Day Weekend. APD said it received a STEP grant (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) specifically for the holiday weekend.

APD’s portion of the statewide grant will put extra officers on the road to lookout for intoxicated drivers, violators of the speed limit, anyone not wearing a seatbelt, and other traffic safety laws. Authorities said the additional enforcement started Friday May 28th, and will last through Memorial Day, Monday 31.

APD emphasized that there have been 9 fatal accidents which have claimed 11 lives in Amarillo so far in 2021. While officers will do their part this weekend to make sure those numbers don’t go up, APD reminds drivers of steps they can take to help keep roads safe this Memorial Day Weekend: