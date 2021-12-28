Amarillo Police Department prepares for upcoming holiday weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced Tuesday that more patrol officers will be out in the community during the upcoming New Year’s weekend to promote the importance of safe driving habits.

According to a news release, the department received two Traffic Safety Enforcement Program Grants from the Texas Department of Transportation’s selective traffic enforcement program and commercial motor vehicle. The grants are aimed to compensate additional patrol officers to concentrate enforcement efforts on impaired drivers, speeding violators, distracted drivers and seatbelt/child restraint violators during the holiday weekend.

Grant-funded and regular patrol officers will also be looking for violations, including violations of seatbelt law, speed and alcohol-related violations, the release stated. This comes after Amarillo has seen 24 fatal accidents in 2021, resulting in 30 deaths.

“This number is well above the average when compared to other cities our size. Everyone is excited to get home or wherever else they are going this time of year, but let’s make sure and arrive alive. Let’s all slow down, don’t drink and drive, wear our seat belts, don’t be distracted. Let’s all get where we need to go safely,” officials with the department said in the release. “…We just ask that everyone be safe and if you drink…don’t drive. We hope that everyone has a fun and safe holiday weekend.”