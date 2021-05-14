Amarillo Police Department, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, and Randall County Sheriff’s Office sign on to US Army’s PaYS Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office signed on to join the US Army’s PaYS Program.

According to the US Army, the program provides America’s youth with an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future.

PaYS partners guarantee soldiers an interview and possible employment after the army.

Randall County Sheriff Christopher Forbis said being able to provide this is great.

“The veterans that are coming out of the US Military have already given of their lives and their service, so its incumbent of us to give them something back by an interview and giving them a job possibly, that’s something that we can do to give back to them,” said Sheriff Forbis.

The agencies said that they already have several veterans working for them.