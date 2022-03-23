AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department offered tips to help avoid check washing scams.

Check washing involves changing the payee names, and sometimes the dollar amount, on checks and fraudulently depositing them. APD said the checks are often stolen from mailboxes and washed in chemicals to remove the ink.

APD gave some tips that can help when it comes to writing and sending checks.

Always use a gel ink pen when it comes to filling out a check. The gel ink contains tiny particles of color that are trapped into the paper, making check washing a lot more difficult.

If you are sending a check through the mail, it is best to deposit your outgoing mail in the blue collection boxes right before the last pickup time for the day or take it to your local post office.

Never leave mail in your mailbox overnight. This is a good practice that will keep any mail from being stolen.

If you are going to be out of town, it is best to have your mail held at the post office if you do not have someone that you trust to pick it up daily.

APD said that as with all crime prevention information, there is no 100% effective way to make sure that you will never become the victim of a scam or crime, but there are things that can be done in an effort to lessen those chances.