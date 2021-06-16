Amarillo Police Department, Neighborhood Police Unit sponsoring party at Hamlet Park on July 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department and the Neighborhood Police Unit are sponsoring a party at Hamlet Park on July 4.

APD said they will be games and a bounce house and will be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs for families who come out.

Chief Martin Birkenfeld will be there with a tent for people to sit down and talk with him about comments or concerns said APD

APD will be out at the park from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.