Amarillo Police Department, Neighborhood Police Unit sponsoring party at Hamlet Park on July 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department and the Neighborhood Police Unit are sponsoring a party at Hamlet Park on July 4.
APD said they will be games and a bounce house and will be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs for families who come out.
Chief Martin Birkenfeld will be there with a tent for people to sit down and talk with him about comments or concerns said APD
APD will be out at the park from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Watch Live: Air Force hosts second virtual public meeting for Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico
- KAMR Local 4 to celebrate Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s 25 years of broadcasting with annual ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’
- Chef Bud’s Table: Summer Herbed Grilled Shrimp
- Amarillo Zoo Welcoming Dad with Free Admission on Sunday
- FORE! Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Hosting 2021 Clasico Golf Tournament