UPDATE: Amarillo Police Department needs help identifying a woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department Special Victim’s unit said they need help identifying a woman who may have possible information to help with a case.

APD said if anyone can help identify her to call them at 806-378-3038, or to remain anonymous to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or go to amapolice.org and give the information there.

UPDATE: APD said the woman has been identified.