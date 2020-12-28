UPDATE: Amarillo Police Department needs help identifying a woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department Special Victim’s unit said they need help identifying a woman who may have possible information to help with a case.
APD said if anyone can help identify her to call them at 806-378-3038, or to remain anonymous to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or go to amapolice.org and give the information there.
UPDATE: APD said the woman has been identified.
