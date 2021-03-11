Amarillo Police Department Motorcycle squad competes in Capital of Texas Police Motorcycle Chute Out

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that from March 3-6, members of the Amarillo PD Motorcycle squad competed in the 8th Annual Capital of Texas Police Motorcycle Chute Out. Lt Wade Pennington, Sgt. Wes Hill, Cpl. Ken Donais, Cpl. Cody Moore, and Officer Stephen Kennedy attended the event in Buda, Texas.

Said the announcement, “These officers completed three separate technical courses for time, a challenge ride (with no prior practice), a slow ride, a partner ride, and a team competition. Cpl. Donais placed 4th in the Division I Harley Davidson Road King-Expert division, 3rd place in the Memorial Challenge ride, 3rd place in the PVP Communication Slow Race, and 3rd place in the Partner ride. He also placed 2ndin the Mr. Rodeo which is the overall award and most prestigious of all awards in the competition. Sgt. Hill placed 1stin the Harley Davidson Road King-Novice division and Lt. Pennington finished 3rd place in the Partner ride.”



via APD

“As with any skill, practice is required to maintain efficiency.” The announcement continued, “The experience gained from this event has practical uses for these officers, and the hours of experience will serve them well, as they navigate our city streets. Events like this one are held multiple times each year. Sometimes our officers will take their own vacation time and their own motorcycles to participate. In some cases, like this one, the event is used as training and the officers are sent to gain experience and skill and to represent the City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Police Department. These officers did this very well. Congratulations to these Motorcycle officers on their achievements!”