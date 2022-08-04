AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department took to social media on Thursday to remember Officer Justin Scherlen, who died on Aug. 4 in 2016 from complications caused by injuries sustained in a 2015 crash involving his patrol car.

As described by the department, Scherlen’s patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle near the intersection of SW 34th and Georgia Street in September 2015. He died at age 39, after a tour of 11 years.

In the wake of the crash, as previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Brian Moody was charged in 2017 with intoxicated assault on a peace officer and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

In the memorial post from Thursday morning, the Amarillo Police Department thanked Officer Scherlen for his service and reiterated its intent to remember him.

The collision caused Officer Scherlen to become trapped inside of his vehicle for approximately one hour as rescue personnel attempted to extricate him. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He subsequently underwent numerous surgeries and continuous rehabilitation following the crash. He subsequently suffered a complication and died while on a family trip in New Mexico on August 4, 2016.



Officer Scherlen had served with the Amarillo Police Department for 11 years and was assigned to the Uniformed Division. He also served on the agency’s Honor Guard and Dive Team. He is survived by his wife and four children. Officer Scherlen’s biography, via the Officer Down Memorial Page

In other reflections on the Officer Down Memorial Page, Scherlen was described as a source of kindness and sincerity in the face of adversities and hardships.