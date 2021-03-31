Amarillo Police Department to launch new community oriented ‘SPIDR Tech’ platform

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is expanding capabilities in community engagement efforts, the department said.

APD is launching their “SPIDR Tech” platform this week. Authorities said the new technology will allow APD to send fully automated follow-up text messages to citizens who call 911 or the non-emergency line from a cell phone.

APD said the new platform gives it the opportunity to close communication gaps by collecting direct community feedback about each person’s experience with the department.

To do this, “SPIDR Tech” will send short surveys too when the call to service is finished, according to APD. The platform will ask questions about overall satisfaction, resolution status, trust, and customer service.

APD said it will then analyze the information and generate insights that can be applied to everyday decision making, from patrol to command, in near real time.

“The Amarillo Police Department is committed to improving our communication with the public,” said Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld. “This technology will give callers some basic information before the officer arrives on scene, and a chance to give feedback on the quality of service at the conclusion of the call. We feel like this will improve our responses and help us to continue to build trust with the Amarillo community.”

APD also noted that when the platform is initially rolled out, not every call will receive a text from the department. Text messages will contain specific information to the person who made the call and the issue they called about.

The message will clearly state it is from APD and not a scam or spam message. APD said the messages and survey links will never ask for personal identifying information.

