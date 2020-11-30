Amarillo Police Department kicks off ‘Cops for CASA’ toy drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has announced that the ‘Cops for CASA’ toy drive will begin Nov. 30.

The event, according to the Department, will be held in the APD parking lot off of 3rd and Taylor from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for, “socially distant family fun, toy donations, and amazing food”.

The APD will be accepting new and unwrapped toy donations, gift cards, and monetary donations for local CASA kids.

YOLO’s food truck will be present at the event from 4 – 7 p.m.