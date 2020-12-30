Amarillo Police Department is asking for help on a shots fired call that happened this past weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said they are asking for information on a shots fired call that happened this past weekend.

According to APD, on Dec. 27, at around 2 a.m., police were called out to the 700 block of S. Polk on a large fight involving around 40 people. APD said while they were headed there several calls came in reporting the fight and that shots were being fired in crowd.

Several people were trying to leave the area when officers arrived.

According to APD, from interviews with witnesses, several people were using their phone to video the incident.

APD said they are asking for anyone with video of the incident, or information to contact Violent Crimes Detective Sgt. Jones at 806-378-4084.

For those that wish to remain anonymous APD said they can call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, or download the P3 app and make a tip or go to amapolice.org and make a tip on the ACS website.