One person injured in vehicle wreck near Soncy Road and Pilgrims Dr, Soncy shut down in both directions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Department reports officers were called out to a crash at Soncy Road and Pilgrim Drive.

According to APD a vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed on Soncy and hit a vehicle pulling off of Pilgrim Drive.

APD said the vehicle traveilling on Soncy rolled and the driver was ejected. The driver was transported to the hospital with life threatning injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is at the scene. The traffic lanes of Soncy are shut down in both directions, and APD is asking people to please avoid the area or expect delays.