One person dead after fatal crash in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is investigating a fatal crash in east Amarillo.

According to APD, on August 2, officers called to a vehicle and semi crash in the 1800 block of Lakeside.

APD said a semi-truck with trailer with stopped at the red light at Lakeside and IH 40 frontage road at a red light.

A vehicle was going south behind the semi at a fast rate of speed and failed to control speed causing it to hit the rear of the semi said APD.

APD said the driver of the vehicle died from injuries sustained during the crash at the scene.

APD said the incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.