AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that it is investigating after a person was found dead on Friday morning in the area of Southwest 58th Avenue and South Georgia Street.
Officials with the police department said that the scene was cleared by 12 p.m. on Friday, but had not yet released information on the identity of the person who was found or the circumstances of their death.
As officials continue to investigate the incident, drivers should be aware of possible police or other emergency personnel in the area, on or near the roadways.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
