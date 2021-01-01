One dead as APD investigates first homicide of 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that around 1:55 a.m. this morning, one man died after multiple people were shot at the Hamlet Shopping Center.

APD said that officers were dispatched to the Center after a call was placed for a subject who had been shot, and they were notified while on the way that there were multiple victims.

Four people, said APD, were transferred to area hospitals from the site of the shooting. Orlando Kilgore, 29, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

APD said that the Homicide Unit, the Violent Crimes Unit, and the Shooting Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 378-9468.

Anonymous tips can be placed with Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400, the P3 app, or go to amapolice.org and report a tip online.