Amarillo Police Department hosts July 4th celebration at Hamlet Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department hosted a party at Hamlet Park Sunday as a way for the community to address concerns and connect with local officers in the area.

Chief Martin Birkenfeld with the Amarillo Police Department said it’s critical to build a relationship with local neighborhoods, such as Hamlet.

“That’s our goal here is strength that relationship in the hamlet neighborhood, just like we tend to do in every neighborhood,” said Chief Birkenfeld.

The department had hamburgers and hot dogs for those that came and several fun activities for the whole family.

Chief Birkenfeld was available for people to sit down and talk with him about concerns, or whatever else came to mind regarding the neighborhood.

“I think it’s very important for our citizens to be able to talk to me or talk to any of our officers in an open forum where they can just tell us what is going on. If we are not listening, we are not doing our job and that is what we are here to do today is listen. Well, and have a little bit of fun,” said Chief Birkenfeld.

Sergent Wes Brown with the Amarillo Police Department Neighborhood Patrol Officers Unit added they are doing this to bridge gaps between the department and community.

“They have expressed a desire for us to be around in the neighborhood and be more interactive, this is just a way of us answering the desire and request of people that live in this area,” said Sgt. Brown.

Sgt. Brown said they would like to continue doing events like this in other parts of the city.

Chief Birkenfeld wanted to reiterate they will not be doing fireworks after Sunday’s event.