AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department are looking to help improve the skills of motorcyclists and reduce accidents at the same time, it was a part of their civilian motorcycle safety training this weekend.

The goal of this weekend’s Amarillo Police Department civilian motorcycle safety training was to help motorcyclists become better riders. Sergeant Wes Hill of the Amarillo Police Department Motorcycle Unit said the city has a lot of traffic fatalities, and with this course, they are looking at reducing that.

Sgt. Hill added when teaching riders, they are teaching them to look at their motorcycle as a bubble and making controlling the bike almost second nature.

“We want to make that bubble a little bit larger, so they are not concentrating on riding the motorcycle, but they are concentrating on traffic on the street,” said Sgt. Hill.

The cost of the training was $25 per person, participants had to sign a waiver and have a motorcycle endorsement.

“Right now, mainly these are city employees, but we are going to start branching that out into the regular community, so they can come out and get the skills they need so they can be safer on the street,” said Sgt. Hill.

He said it means a lot to have riders come to the Amarillo Police Department Motorcycle Unit and have trust in them and their skills to train them to be better riders.

“They see us ride the rodeos, they see us out riding the streets and the way we control our motorcycles and they want to be where we are and I hate to toot our own horn, but we are professional riders. We ride the bikes every day. We are out in traffic every day and these motor officers are very experienced riders,” said Sgt. Hill.

Sgt. Hill added though the date has not been set, the next training session will be before it gets too hot and a couple of dates in the fall.