AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 100th Amarillo Police Department graduating class had a total of 12 officers that have completed their first phase of training and will now enter field training.

Alexis Gonzales graduated from the ceremony and said she is ready to serve and protect the community like all of the officers before her.

“I knew when I was very small, had an incident and you know, if it wasn’t for those officers that stepped in and help, you know, change my life around. I wouldn’t be here. And you know, it’s only my job. Somebody did it for me and changed my life around and I feel like the lord has me here to be able to change somebody else’s life,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales added that during her career as an officer for APD, she hopes to make an impact on the community and city she grew up in.

“I hope to change many, many people’s lives. I hope to encourage people, I hope that I can give an example to my family, my friends, my nieces and nephews,” said Gonzales. ” To show them that, you know, despite everything despite your childhood, despite all you know, difficult challenges you have in your life, anything is possible.”

Sarah Dimas also graduated from the police academy today, she talked about how the academy has prepared her and the other officers.

“Countless hours of training and instructors with their wisdom and their experiences. And then we have our academy cadre, you know, they have a well thought out plan, and they have a great relationship with the community. And they pass that down to us, and we hope to go out there and do the same,” said Dimas.

Dimas said that she always had a heart to serve she just did not know where to put it until she got recruited at a Sod Poodles’ game and realized that she wanted to protect the city she was born in.

APD public information Sgt. Carla Burr said that each year the academy continues to grow and prepare each of the 100 classes to be the best prepared for the community.

“Every year, it’s better. And I just think that says so much, especially after 100 years. You could potentially get stale and think, oh, we’re the best or we don’t need to do anything better. But every year they’re doing something,” said Burr. ” They see something, they address an issue, or they see something, hey, we can tweak that a little bit. And I just think that that’s wonderful. And I’m glad to be a part of an organization that is always constantly trying to better themselves.”