Amarillo Police Department holds awards ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police officers were honored for their efforts to keep the streets safe.
They gave out several awards including the life-saving award, education award, and fitness award.
They also honored five officers for their 20-plus year commitment to the force.
Those honored were:
Department Citations:
- Officer Doug Richardson
Division Citation:
- Sergeant Thomas Higgins
Operations Citations:
- Lt. Kevin Korinek
- Sgt. Chris Sheffield
- Corporal Casey Ogden
- Corporal David Young
- Officer Morgan Powell
- Officer Jason Payne
- (Ret. )Sgt. Mike Martinez
- Cpl. Justin Graham
- Officer Justin Griffith
- Lt. John Call
- Sergeant Eddie Sanders
- Corporal Justin Castillo
- Corporal Ricky Taylor
- Corporal Marcus Bettag
- Corporal Seth Moore
- Officer Cody Adams
- Officer Brandon Beard
- Officer Kirk Anderson
- Officer Shelby Giles
- Officer Vandan Bernal
- Officer Andrew Kreusel
- Officer Damarcus Harman
- Officer Patricia Moreno
- Officer Allison Munsell
- Officer Doug Peoples
- Officer Ross Renner
- Officer Doug Richardson
- Officer Daniel Rivera
- Officer Eric Skaggs
- Officer Hamilton Stanfield
- Officer Jeremy Strickland
- Officer Amanda Williams
- Officer Benjamin Wentz
- Officer Michael Woodard
- Officer David Atkeisson
- Officer Daymond Rutherford
- Officer Freddy York
- Officer Billy Jensen
- Officer Joseph Lopez
Life Saving Award:
- Sgt. Sheldon West
- Officer Zachary Cremers
- Officer Shelby Giles
- Officer James Blandford
Education Award:
- Corporal Fabiola Gajardo
- Corporal Johnny Bermea
- Officer Ricky Matthews
Fitness Award:
- Captain Elizabeth Brown
- Lieutenant Shannon Kuster
- Sergeant Carla Burr
- Sergeant Jamie Butler
- Corporal Guy Capra
- Corporal Gary Hamilton
- Corporal Keith Cargo
- Corporal Chris Holcomb
- Corporal Toby Hudson
- Ana Davila
Longevity Award 20-Yrs.
- Sgt. Michael Clatworthy
- Beth Thurmon
Longevity Award 30-Yrs.
- Lt. Stanley Rickwartz
- Sgt. Michael Poston
- Corporal Tommy Russell