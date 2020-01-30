Amarillo Police Department holds awards ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police officers were honored for their efforts to keep the streets safe.

They gave out several awards including the life-saving award, education award, and fitness award.

They also honored five officers for their 20-plus year commitment to the force.

Those honored were:

Department Citations:

Officer Doug Richardson

Division Citation:

Sergeant Thomas Higgins

Operations Citations:

Lt. Kevin Korinek

Sgt. Chris Sheffield

Corporal Casey Ogden

Corporal David Young

Officer Morgan Powell

Officer Jason Payne

(Ret. )Sgt. Mike Martinez

Cpl. Justin Graham

Officer Justin Griffith

Lt. John Call

Sergeant Eddie Sanders

Corporal Justin Castillo

Corporal Ricky Taylor

Corporal Marcus Bettag

Corporal Seth Moore

Officer Cody Adams

Officer Brandon Beard

Officer Kirk Anderson

Officer Shelby Giles

Officer Vandan Bernal

Officer Andrew Kreusel

Officer Damarcus Harman

Officer Patricia Moreno

Officer Allison Munsell

Officer Doug Peoples

Officer Ross Renner

Officer Doug Richardson

Officer Daniel Rivera

Officer Eric Skaggs

Officer Hamilton Stanfield

Officer Jeremy Strickland

Officer Amanda Williams

Officer Benjamin Wentz

Officer Michael Woodard

Officer David Atkeisson

Officer Daymond Rutherford

Officer Freddy York

Officer Billy Jensen

Officer Joseph Lopez

Life Saving Award:

Sgt. Sheldon West

Officer Zachary Cremers

Officer Shelby Giles

Officer James Blandford

Education Award:

Corporal Fabiola Gajardo

Corporal Johnny Bermea

Officer Ricky Matthews

Fitness Award:

Captain Elizabeth Brown

Lieutenant Shannon Kuster

Sergeant Carla Burr

Sergeant Jamie Butler

Corporal Guy Capra

Corporal Gary Hamilton

Corporal Keith Cargo

Corporal Chris Holcomb

Corporal Toby Hudson

Ana Davila

Longevity Award 20-Yrs.

Sgt. Michael Clatworthy

Beth Thurmon

Longevity Award 30-Yrs.