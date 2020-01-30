Amarillo Police Department holds awards ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police officers were honored for their efforts to keep the streets safe.

They gave out several awards including the life-saving award, education award, and fitness award.

They also honored five officers for their 20-plus year commitment to the force.

Those honored were:

Department Citations:

  • Officer Doug Richardson

Division Citation:

  • Sergeant Thomas Higgins

Operations Citations:

  • Lt. Kevin Korinek
  • Sgt. Chris Sheffield
  • Corporal Casey Ogden
  • Corporal David Young
  • Officer Morgan Powell
  • Officer Jason Payne
  • (Ret. )Sgt. Mike Martinez
  • Cpl. Justin Graham
  • Officer Justin Griffith
  • Lt. John Call
  • Sergeant Eddie Sanders
  • Corporal Justin Castillo
  • Corporal Ricky Taylor
  • Corporal Marcus Bettag
  • Corporal Seth Moore
  • Officer Cody Adams
  • Officer Brandon Beard
  • Officer Kirk Anderson
  • Officer Shelby Giles
  • Officer Vandan Bernal
  • Officer Andrew Kreusel
  • Officer Damarcus Harman
  • Officer Patricia Moreno
  • Officer Allison Munsell
  • Officer Doug Peoples
  • Officer Ross Renner
  • Officer Doug Richardson
  • Officer Daniel Rivera
  • Officer Eric Skaggs
  • Officer Hamilton Stanfield
  • Officer Jeremy Strickland
  • Officer Amanda Williams
  • Officer Benjamin Wentz
  • Officer Michael Woodard
  • Officer David Atkeisson
  • Officer Daymond Rutherford
  • Officer Freddy York
  • Officer Billy Jensen
  • Officer Joseph Lopez

Life Saving Award:

  • Sgt. Sheldon West
  • Officer Zachary Cremers
  • Officer Shelby Giles
  • Officer James Blandford

Education Award:

  • Corporal Fabiola Gajardo
  • Corporal Johnny Bermea
  • Officer Ricky Matthews

Fitness Award:

  • Captain Elizabeth Brown
  • Lieutenant Shannon Kuster
  • Sergeant Carla Burr
  • Sergeant Jamie Butler
  • Corporal Guy Capra
  • Corporal Gary Hamilton
  • Corporal Keith Cargo
  • Corporal Chris Holcomb
  • Corporal Toby Hudson
  • Ana Davila

Longevity Award 20-Yrs.

  • Sgt. Michael Clatworthy
  • Beth Thurmon

Longevity Award 30-Yrs.

  • Lt. Stanley Rickwartz
  • Sgt. Michael Poston
  • Corporal Tommy Russell

