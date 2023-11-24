AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that it will commence its annual Leadership/Field Training Officer School on Monday, which will continue through Dec. 1 and feature activities, speakers, lectures, and other scenario-based training.

According to the department, the event will feature speakers from areas of law enforcement and city governance, including representatives from the FBI and Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs, as well as featured guest speaker Brian Mackenzie.

Mackenzie, as noted by his website, is the founder and CEO of UnScared Inc. as well as the co-founder and president of the Health and Human Performance Foundation, which described itself as a foundation focused on using breathing practices to improve health and optimize human performance for stress management.

The training course is a mandatory requirement for all Field Training Officers by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, said the department, with an objective to cultivate strong leaders within and beyond the training program. The daily schedule will kick off with an hour of fitness activities, followed by lectures and scenario training, and will have activities and sessions at a range of times and locations including the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts and the Amarillo Museum of Art.