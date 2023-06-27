AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released details on its next annual National Night Out in October, which has neighbors leaving their porch lights on and hosting block parties to support the “fight against crime.”

APD said that the 2023 event will take place on Oct. 3 and be hosted by the National Association of Town Watch. The focus of the event is for neighbors to work with their local police departments and meet other neighbors in the area.

“The theory being that if neighbors meet and get to know each other, they are more apt to report suspicious activity in their neighborhood rather than ‘look the other way’ when they see something noteworthy,” explained APD. “When you know your neighbors and watch out for them, overall crime in the area is reduced.”

The event also allows neighbors to host block parties that can include a potluck dinner and fun activities for the kids along with meeting the Patrol Officer that is assigned to their area. APD noted that the parties take place from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and neighbors can give advance notice to their local officers so they can attend.

Call the Crime Prevention Unit at 806-378-4257 for more information on organizing a National Night Out party in your neighborhood.