AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo South Rotary Amarillo Police Department (APD) Officer of the Year Award is expected to be presented for its 31st year. Announced by the Rotary, the award will be presented Thursday morning at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.

Describing the award, the Amarillo South Rotary said it subscribes to the motto, “Service Above Self,” which is honored through recognizing and honoring service members who have given outstanding service to the community.