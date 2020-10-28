Amarillo Police Department Building closed due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The APD has announced that the Police Department Building will be closed today, due to the weather. They say updates will be posted on their social media.
More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
