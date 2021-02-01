Amarillo Police Department asks for help searching for missing man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has announced it is seeking help locating Charlie Love.

He is a 72-year-old man described as being 5’6” inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Love is reported to have left his home on the 2400 block of north Wilson Street at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, and never returned. APD said that he was possibly seen near Amarillo Boulevard and Grand Street at 1 p.m.

Anyone who knows Love’s location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.