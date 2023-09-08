Update: Friday, 8:40 a.m.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released an update on Friday morning after requesting help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. According to police, the boy was found safe and reunited with his family after reportedly disappearing in the northeast Amarillo area on Thursday night.
