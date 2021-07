AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the publics help to find Wesley Cortez.

APD said at around 12:40 PM, Cortez, a 21, walked away from a group home in the 3100 block of Spokane.

APD said Wesley is intellectually and developmentally disabled. He is described as being 5’9” tall and weighing 197 pounds.

APD asks anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.