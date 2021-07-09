Amarillo Police Department asking for help to identify man in photo from an alleged improper photography or visual recording case from June

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Department Special Victims Unit report that detectives are trying to identify the person from this photo.

Courtesy Amarillo Police Department

APD said it believes that the person pictured was involved in an improper photography or visual recording case from June 2021.

APD asks anyone with information on the subject in the photo to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 app.