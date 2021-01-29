Amarillo Police Department asking for help finding stolen racing wheelchair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has asked for help in locating a white Eagle racing wheelchair.
APD said that the wheelchair was stolen from the back of a truck in the 5600 block of Bell Street on Jan. 21.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.
