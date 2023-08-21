AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department asked community members for information on an alleged shooting on Saturday night in east Amarillo that left one person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to APD, at around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday night, police were called to the 700 block of N. Grand on a report of a man who had been shot. The man, according to police, reported that three men allegedly “kicked in his door and began firing at him.”

The man who had been shot was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, APD reported.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Violent Crime Unit. APD asked that the community contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 to report any information on the incident.

APD noted that all tips are anonymous and the community can go to amapolice.org or download the P3 tips app to report a tip.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.



