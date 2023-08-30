AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released the report on its coordinated annual “compliance check of all registered sex offenders” in Amarillo during a two-week period in August that resulted in the arrests of 17 people.

APD detailed that detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit, police from the Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit, along with US Marshals were involved in the check.

A total of 697 addresses were checked and a total of 28 reports were created for a variety of alleged law violations, according to APD, which resulted in 17 people being arrested for “failure to comply with registration requirements,” including one person with an “immigration hold.” In addition, police found that seven registered offenders had fled before the operation began.

APD reported that the number of registered sex offenders in Amarillo is 682.

Further, officials said that on Aug. 23 the US Marshals found and arrested one man who allegedly had a warrant out of Idaho for “Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 16.” Officials said that children who were found in the home during the arrest were taken into the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The incident is under investigation and APD noted that further charges in the case are possible.