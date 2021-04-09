Amarillo Police Department, Amarillo ISD issue statement about ‘potential threats involving students’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the Amarillo Police Department, it was “made aware of some potential threats involving AISD students.” involving several rumors noted as going around on social media.

The APD said that school liaison officers and AISD “worked together to identify the students and investigate all leads and information thoroughly.”

“We want to reassure the citizens of Amarillo and our community that we take all possible threats to children and schools and our community very serious. ” Said the APD release.

APD continued to say that it has addressed the reported threats to schools, “but you may notice an increased police presence at each of our high school campuses. This is a precaution we are taking to help reassure you, and our students and staff, that our schools are a safe place.”