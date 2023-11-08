AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department recently advised the community to be aware of a scam social media post that claimed that a Christmas party would take place at The Nat on Sixth Street on Christmas.

The Nat notified officials about the scam event that was posted on a group page and a poster was also released that provided a phone number, email, and QR code to scan for the party, according to APD.

Officials noted that an individual had questions about the event and went on to call The Nat to find out more information and, therefore, the scam was discovered.

APD advised the public to not give money to the alleged scammers and to make a police report in the case that money was already provided.

If you have any questions, contact the Amarillo Police PIO/Crime Prevention office at 806-378-4257 or apdcrimeprev@amarillo.gov or visit the APD website.