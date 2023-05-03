Update: 9:20 a.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with Sunrise Elementary School, there was no reported risk to the campus due to the standoff as of 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday. However, officials noted that the school would be placed into a lockdown status “immediately” if notified by police.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that its Critical Incident Response Team was called to the 1000 block of Stuart Drive on Wednesday morning in response to an armed suspect refusing to exit a home.

According to the police department, as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday the area from southeast 10th and Stuart to southeast 14th and Stuart was being blocked off by emergency responders. Officials advised that community members should avoid the area until the situation is resolved.