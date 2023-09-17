AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a wanted subject incident that temporarily blocked off traffic in south Amarillo.

According to an APD press release, at around 2:38 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the residence located in the 4300 block of S. Polk regarding, “a wanted/barricaded male.”

Officials said The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was called to the scene, and traffic was blocked off in the area.

APD said negotiators attempted and failed to make contact with the suspect by phone.

APD detailed that at around 8 a.m., SWAT used their drone, threw chemical agents into the residence, and determined the suspect was not home.

The release stated that the situation was resolved and traffic returned to normal in the area.