Update: Sunday at 9:00 p.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Amarillo Police Department officials, officers were sent to the Relax Inn on Sunday regarding a felony warrant and the suspect barricaded himself inside a hotel room.

Officials said the suspect spoke to Amarillo Police Department negotiators on the scene for a moment before going unresponsive.

APD said they fired pepper ball agents into the room to try to get the suspect to come out, and a short time after that was when officers heard shots fired from the room.

Officials detailed that then the full APD Critical Incident Response Team was activated and SWAT later entered the room and found the suspect dead.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a barricaded subject at the Relax Inn hotel in west Amarillo.

According to an APD press release, at around 7:40 p.m. the Amarillo Police Critical Incident Response Team along with SWAT and negotiators are currently at the hotel located at 6030 W Interstate 40 Frontage Rd.

APD said a person is, “barricaded in a hotel room.”

Officials said this is an active investigation and encourages residents to avoid the area.

via KAMR Local 4 News photog via KAMR Local 4 News photog via KAMR Local 4 News photog