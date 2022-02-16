AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Through a shout-out and photo gallery on its social media, the Amarillo Police Department described a visit paid to students at Forest Hill Elementary School by Amarillo Police Department Chief Birkenfeld.

Birkenfeld visited a class of pre-kindergarten students, according to the department, where he read a book and talked about police work, as well as emergency response planning.



via the Amarillo Police Department Facebook

“Thank you to Forest Hill School for letting us be a part of your day.” said the department.