AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are currently at Medi Park, located near the Medical District in west Amarillo, conducting an investigation.

According to officials with the department, a dive team from the department is on the scene conducting an open investigation. They said that officers are “searching for possible evidence.” Officials also stressed that this is not a training exercise.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates