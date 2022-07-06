AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department recently announced that one of its assistant chiefs recently completed the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Virginia.

According to a news release from the department, Jimmy Johnson, the Amarillo Police Department’s assistant chief, recently graduated from the 282nd session of the FBI National Academy Program, which consisted of men and women from 47 states and the District of Columbia, members of law enforcement agencies from 26 countries and nine federal civilian agencies.

Johnson, who served as the spokesperson of the program, said during a speech that representing the class at their graduation ceremony was “the honor of my career.” He acknowledged the sacrifices attendees of the program made during the 10-week program.

According to the release, the program offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Less than 1% of law enforcement officers will ever attend the national academy.

“Thank you, Assistant Chief Johnson, for your outstanding representation of the Amarillo Police Department and congratulations on your graduation,” the release said.