AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office report it is asking for help with identifying a woman.
APD said the sheriff’s office and the police department are asking for help to identify the woman pictured below.
Police describe her as about 5’2” tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2900.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.