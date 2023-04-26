AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office report it is asking for help with identifying a woman.

APD said the sheriff’s office and the police department are asking for help to identify the woman pictured below.

Via the Amarillo Police Department

Police describe her as about 5’2” tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2900.