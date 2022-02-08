AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are looking for 38-year-old David Wayne Kimball after a Tuesday morning pursuit through Amarillo. The department also arrested another Amarillo man, 38-year-old Jonathan Sundblom, in the same incident.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to assist agents from the United States Marshals’ Service who had attempted to stop a vehicle at around 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, with the passenger of the vehicle being believed as a wanted felon. The vehicle was first located at I-40 and Ross and the driver refused to stop.

When the vehicle came to the intersection of SW 34th and south Washington, the passenger of the vehicle jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. According to the release, the driver then continued to a residence in the 4000 block of south Bowie Street. Once the vehicle stopped, Sundblom was arrested for “Evading in a Vehicle and Hindering Apprehension.” Sundblom was then booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Kimball was not located after the incident. According to the release out of Randall County for “Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.” Officials are asking if individuals have information on Kimball’s location to call the department or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be given on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website or through the P3 mobile application.