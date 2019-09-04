Amarillo Police asking for information that could help solve Williamson County homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for any information that could help the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office solve a homicide.

According to WCSO, this Halloween will mark the 40th anniversary of the discovery of Debra Louise Jackson’s body in Williamson County.

Debra was only known as “Orange Socks” until August of this year when detectives were finally able to identify her through DNA records.

According to the WCSO, Jackson left her family’s home in 1977 and never returned, but her family did not report her as missing since she had disappeared in the past. WCSO says the family believed her to have run away and “moved on.”

Less than two months ago, the WCSO Sheriff tweeted out sketches to re-ignite conversation and hopefully find anyone who might have any information on the victim who was found wearing only the “orange socks” her case would become known for.

Officials said Social Security Administration work records show that at some point in 1978, Jackson was in Amarillo and worked at the Ramada Inn, now the Camelot Inn, at 2508 east IH-40.

Investigators with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office ask that anyone who may have worked with her at the Ramada Inn in 1978, may have known her, or may have information about her murder, contact Detective Jason Cox at 512-943-1346 or jasoncox@wilco.org.