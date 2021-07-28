Amarillo Police asking for help to locate missing man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the publics help to find Ronald Garcia.

APD said Garcia was last seen wearing a blue muscle shirt, blue jean shorts, beige tennis shoes, and carrying a white plastic bag with other clothing and walks with a limp due to a bad hip.

He was last seen at the TA truck stop at 7000 East IH40 said APD

APD said the family has not heard from him since July 15 when he left the truck stop. Garcia has been listed as a missing person and is believed, by family, to still be in Amarillo and was headed to McKinney from Denver, Colorado.

APD is asking anyone with information or knows of his location to call the Amarillo PD dispatch at 806-378-3038.