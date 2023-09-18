AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are asking for help to locate a missing elderly woman

Police said Rosemary Collard, 79, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Southwest 9th and Bell St. in a 2013 Blue Nissan Pathfinder with Ohio tags 54LXXV.

Police describe her as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds, with short gray hair and a slim build.

Via the Amarillo Police Department

According to police, she was diagnosed with dementia and was recently moved to a new home. She used to live in Dumas but not for a long time. She also has not driven a car for several years.

Anyone with information or who has seen her is asked to call the AECC at 806-378-3038 option 2.