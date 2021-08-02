Amarillo Police asking for help to find missing person out of Colorado Springs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the publics help to find Christine Pierce.

According to APD, Pierce has been missing for almost 10 months out of Colorado Springs.

Amarillo Police said Pierce was last seen in Panhandle and may have been coming to Amarillo.

APD describes Pierce as 5 foot weighing 160 pounds and was last wearing a faded pink robe, black clothing, black Nike shoes, black backpack and black fanny pack.

courtesy APD

APD said she may have possible dementia or amnesia and called herself David and said she was headed to Arkansas.

APD said to call their dispatch first if you locate her at 806-378-3038.