UPDATE: Lost senior’s family located, man returned home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that it has found a 72 year old man in the area of Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road, walking eastbound. He speaks the Karen language and was identified possibly as Tapee Tu.

Said the APD, “Through the translator, it was learned that he had walked to a convenience store in the Eastridge area where he became lost and then asked for a ride which led to him being dropped off several miles east of his original location.”

The Department said that the man is not able to provide names of family members, addresses or phone numbers for who he is in town with, but stated that he is not from Amarillo and is here visiting family or friends.

Anyone with information on where this man belongs is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department announced that the lost man has been returned home.