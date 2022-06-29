AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning robbery in east Amarillo.

According to a news release, officers were sent to the TA Truck Stop, located at 7000 I-40 E, on a reported robbery at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday. An employee of the truck stop told officers that a woman came into the store and demanded money, threatening the employee with a gun.

After threatening the employee, an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the stop and the woman was not located at the scene. According to the release, the incident continues to be investigated by the Amarillo Police Department’s Violent Crimes Squad.

Officials from the department are asking that if anyone has information on the incident, they can call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, make a tip on the Amarillo Crimestoppers website or download the P3 tips mobile application and make a tip there.