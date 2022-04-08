AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals involved in a Monday afternoon incident in northwest Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, an officer was called to 5730 Amarillo Blvd. West near Murphy’s gas station around 4:51 p.m. Monday on a public accident call. Witnesses told the officer at the scene they heard a small child screaming and when they looked, saw a male toddler lying on the asphalt near a maroon Chevrolet Malibu.









The release said that the witnesses went to aid the child, but a white female, who identified herself as the child’s mother, picked him up, put him into the vehicle, and left the scene. Officials believe the child fell from the vehicle while it was moving, with witnesses describing visible injuries on the child.

Officials with the department are searching for the child so a welfare check can be completed. The release said that witnesses told the officer that the white female was driving the vehicle and there was also an adult white male passenger. While a photograph was taken of the vehicle, the license plate is unreadable.

People with information regarding the identity of the individuals in this incident are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ P3 mobile application.